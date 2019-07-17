Mr Kipling sales are icing on the cake for Premier Foods

Mr Kipling cake maker Premier Foods has seen sales edge higher, partly thanks to advertising campaigns for some of its big name brands.

The group, which is currently searching for a new chief executive, said revenues in the 13 weeks to 29 June were up 1.1 per cent compared with the same period a year ago, with branded sales up 2.9 per cent.

Total UK turnover rose 2.6 per cent in the period, Premier added, while sales of Mr Kipling, Premier's largest brand, soared 10 per cent higher.

Alastair Murray, acting chief executive of Premier Foods, said the increase was down to investment in marketing. He said: "Both Mr Kipling and Batchelors have already benefited from TV advertising campaigns in the first quarter."

But he warned that concerns over Brexit had hit its Irish business heavily, with total international sales down 18 per cent.

The company said: "This was due to the unwind of Brexit-related stock in Irish customers' supply chains. The international business is, however, expected to return to sales growth in subsequent quarters."