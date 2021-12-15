Motherwell contact centre firm Ascensos further expands global footprint with new Turkish site

The group is set to launch its new site, in Antalya, in January, in a move that will bring 300 jobs to the local economy. It marks the firm’s second venture into Turkey, after opening its Istanbul office in 2020, which currently employs more than 300 people.

John Devlin, chief executive and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “Our Istanbul operation has been extremely successful since launching around 18 months ago, so I’m looking forward to expanding our network in Turkey and cementing our position there as a highly regarded employer.”

The group employs more than 3,500 people across its network, which spans the UK, Turkey, Romania and South Africa.

Last month, the firm, established in 2013, said it would be expanding its Motherwell headquarters in a move that is set to create hundreds of additional jobs. It has increased the capacity at the HQ base with an additional 300-seat, 18,000-square foot office space.

The new facility sits adjacent to the company’s existing site in the North Lanarkshire town, creating its “Motherwell Campus”.

The launch of its Antalya site follows a successful year for Ascensos, which has seen the firm open in a string of new locations, including an expansion into South Africa with the opening of its Cape Town office and, closer to home, the launch of a local hub in Stranraer.

Devlin added: “It’s fantastic to be in a position where, as well as our recent growth in the UK, we continue to develop our international business and further extend the reach of our global proposition.

“There is a large pool of highly impressive, multilingual talent in Turkey, which makes it a great location from which to service our ever-expanding global network of customers.

“The new site in Antalya is really modern and very close to the city centre, so I think a lot of locals will be interested in joining the team, and I look forward to playing a part in the long-term success of the regional economy,” he added.

