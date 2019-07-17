Motherwell Business Centre going under the hammer

Have your say

Motherwell Business Centre in Coursington Road is being sold at auction next week.

The mixture of office and industrial accommodation, covering over 3200 sq m, is contained within BidX1’s July catalogue with a guide price of £775,000.

The units vary in size and specification, with the site currently bringing in £75,202.50 per annum.

Tenants including JP McDougall & Co Ltd (a subsidiary of Dulux Ltd), Basic Food Bank (Lanarkshire), Ferri Fit UK Ltd, North Lanarkshire Private Hire Ltd and Sun Tanz Company Ltd.

The auction catalogue states: “Motherwell Business Centre lies in an established industrial area immediately to the east of the town centre and within a short walking distance of Motherwell station.

“There are a number of asset management opportunities available and this coupled with some refurbishment and improvement works could significantly enhance the income potential for the asset.”