Mothercare products to be sold through Boots stores from next summer

Mothercare has signed an exclusive deal with Boots to make sure that its mother and baby clothes and products will still be sold in the UK after all its stores close down.

The health, beauty and pharmacy chain will start stocking Mothercare-branded products from the end of next summer, the companies confirmed, just over a month since Mothercare put its UK retail arm into administration.

Pharmacist Boots will start selling Mothercare-branded clothes in the UK. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Mothercare has said all 79 of its stores will shut as part of the administration process, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

It is part of a plan to reduce exposure to the struggling high street, and re-align its UK business with the rest of the world where Mothercare sells through partners. Boots will stock Mothercare-branded clothing, home products, pushchairs and car seats. A smaller range will also be available on the Boots website from the middle of next year, the companies said.

“In Boots, another much-loved British heritage brand, we believe that Mothercare has found the right home in the UK,” said chief executive Mark Newton-Jones. Boots already sells Mothercare’s Mini Club range, for those up to two years old, at its larger outlets.

The new deal will expand the partnership between the two companies, meaning Boots will be the only place Britons can buy Mothercare clothes. It is not yet clear how many Boots stores will offer the clothes.

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for the brand and the millions of Mothercare customers across the UK. It is also great news for Mothercare and our wider group of stakeholders after what has been a tough period,” Newton-Jones said.

The news comes after the administrators of the UK retail arm said they would be forced to close all of the stores.

