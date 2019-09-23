Most British employment growth fuelled by over-50s

Most of the UK’s employment growth over the last year was fuelled by the over-50s, new research suggests.

Of the 369,000 extra workers in the year to July, 303,000 – or 82 per cent – were over the age of 50, according to Rest Less, a jobs and advice site for that age group.

Of these, 244,000 were aged between 50 and 64, and 59,000 were aged over 65

The analysis was based on the latest data from the Office of National Statistics’ Labour Force Survey.

The report said the employment rate of those aged between 50 and 64 was at its highest level since comparable records began.

The increase is being driven by women over 50, who are responsible for more than half of the growth in UK employment over the last year.

There are now more than five million women aged over 50 in the UK workforce, an increase of 1.4 million or 39 per cent in a decade, said the report.

Stuart Lewis, founder of Rest Less, said: “Our analysis shows that today’s over-50s continue to be the unsung heroes of the UKs economic growth, making up an ever-dominant part of overall employment growth in the UK.

READ MORE: Britain's newest aircraft carrier set sail for first time under Forth Bridges



“A large part of the employment growth has been driven by increases to the state pension age, and in particular the rapid equalisation of the state pension age, which has forced many women in their 60s to either continue working, or have to find new employment.

“We are also seeing growing numbers of individuals who are choosing to continue working for their love of the job, or for the many health and/or social benefits that fulfilling employment can bring.”

Patrick Thomson, of the Centre for Ageing Better, commented: “These are striking figures which reinforce the importance of older workers to today’s employers.

“Our analysis shows the number of women working in their 50s and 60s has been a particular factor, rising by 75 per cent in just 20 years.

“For some this is through choice, for others it is as a result of the rising state pension age and the need to work for longer.

“Whatever people’s reasons for working for longer, employers need to ensure that they support this increasingly important part of the workforce.

“Employers can provide support to manage health conditions and caring responsibilities, offer flexible working for every job, and promote career development at all ages. Providing this support will benefit every worker, whatever their age.”