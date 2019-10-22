Morgan Stanley and Origo MDs join Scottish Financial Enterprise board

Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) has welcomed two senior industry figures to its board of directors.

Anthony Rafferty, managing director of fintech Origo Services, and Vida Rudkin, a managing director of Morgan Stanley and co-head of its Glasgow office, will join the industry body team.

The appointments mark the third and fourth new additions to the SFE board in the last six months, following the addition of chairman Philip Grant of Lloyds Banking Group in June and Sue Dawe, EY’s head of financial services in Scotland, as board director in May.

More than a third of the SFE board have joined the within the last half-year, filling vacancies created by the previous chairman and three directors completing their full tenure.

Grant said: “The addition of Anthony, Sue and Vida to the SFE Board is hugely positive for the organisation, our membership and the wider industry. SFE has been privileged to have a consistently high calibre of board directors, and these new appointments ensure that legacy continues.

“Following the introduction of a new strategy two years ago SFE’s role, in addition to representation, is now firmly anchored in facilitating collaboration across our diverse and accomplished financial services ecosystem.”

