Morgan Sindall lands £64m Ayrshire school contract

Morgan Sindall Construction has been awarded a dual campus project in Ayrshire worth a combined £64 million.

The group has been appointed by Hub South West and South Ayrshire Council to build new education sites in Prestwick and Maybole, as part of a “transformative” investment.

Prestwick Educational Campus and Maybole Community Campus will be used for primary, secondary and early years teaching.

Both schemes are set to be designed by architectural firm BDP.

Work on the Prestwick campus, to be built on the site of the existing Glenburn Primary School, is expected to start in the summer of 2020 and complete by the end of 2022. The site will have capacity for up to 823 children, accommodating the former Glenburn intake, and include an Early Years Centre.

Meanwhile, work is also due to begin at the Maybole campus next summer, with completion in the spring of 2023. The new campus, which will be built on the site of the existing Carrick

Academy, will have a swimming pool accessible to the public and capacity for up to 1,370 children and young people.

Alongside the build, Morgan Sindall has pledged to deliver a community training programme to educate young people in construction and teach related skills.

This will run in partnership with Tigers (Training Initiatives Generating Effective Results Scotland).

Stuart Parker, Morgan Sindall Construction’s managing director in Scotland, said: “We’re very proud to be working with South Ayrshire Council and Hub South West to deliver such a transformative investment in South Ayrshire’s education provision.

“A large part of our successful bid was our commitment to a deliver a community training programme alongside the build process with Tigers.

“Delivering activity which provides measurable social value like this is of equal, if not greater, importance than the physical buildings we construct, and we’re incredibly pleased to be able to do so yet again through this project.”

Michael McBrearty, chief executive of Hub South West, added: “Each [campus] will provide excellent facilities for the wider community and will transform education in their local areas.

“The communities of Prestwick and Maybole can look forward to enjoying the enormous benefits of outstanding educational facilities as well as wonderful new opportunities in sport and outdoor learning.”