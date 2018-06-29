More than 300 jobs on the line as Fife company on brink of administration

Have your say

A Fife shop outfitters and manufacturer has announced plans to appoint administrators, putting 320 jobs at risk.

Havelock Europa, which employs the majority of its staff at its headquarters in Kirkcaldy, has published a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The move comes following a troubled period for the company, which suspended trading on its shares earlier in the week.

It followed financial results released in May, in which the company said the operating environment and risk factors constituted “a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt over the ability of the group and company to continue as a going concern”.

In its notice, Havelock Europa said: “Unless circumstances change, and in accordance with statutory requirements, the board intends to appoint administrators within 10 business days.

“The secured creditors can, however, appoint administrators without the requirement for notice.

“The directors remain in discussions with potentially interested parties with a view to protecting the position of creditors.

“There can be no guarantee, however, that such discussions will conclude satisfactorily.”

Havelock’s main customers include Primark, Holland and Barrett, and House of Fraser.

The latter is already undergoing its own widespread store closure programme.

House of Fraser on Princes Street in Edinburgh’s West End among 31 outlets closing nationwide.

Havelock have blamed continuing pressures on the retail sector for a major drop in sales.

Fife Council are holding daily discussions with the company.

Earlier in the week, Co-leaders David Ross and David Alexander said: “This worrying announcement potentially has a major impact on Kirkcaldy and mid-Fife as the company is the one of the area’s largest employers.

“The council has been strongly supporting Havelock over the past year with regular officer engagement and significant assistance from Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.This will continue as the company considers its options over the coming days.”

Alistair Cameron, a Labour councillor in Kirkcaldy and former employee, told Radio Scotland said: “We’ve got the next 10 days when, maybe, somebody might come in. We’ve just got to hope.”