More for good causes as whisky giant Edrington seals Suntory agreement

Whisky giant Edrington has sealed an agreement with strategic partner Suntory Holdings which should result in more money going to good causes across Scotland.

The deal involves Japanese firm Suntory purchasing 10 per cent of Edrington shares for an undisclosed sum.

Suntory has a long-term shareholding in The Macallan, the top brand in Edrington’s portfolio, which also includes Famous Grouse.

The drinks and consumer goods group has also been an important distributor of Edrington brands in several key international markets over the past four decades, including Japan, Germany, Canada and South Africa, as well as through joint ventures in the UK, Spain and Russia.

The new agreement will provide an inflow of funds to Edrington’s principal shareholder, The Robertson Trust, which will allow it to give more to good causes, the whisky producer said. It will also provide funds for Edrington’s employee share scheme.

Scott McCroskie, Edrington’s chief executive, said: “Edrington has a successful long-standing strategic partnership with Suntory.

“We share a similar ethos and the same passion for craftsmanship, innovation and quality in our brands. We look forward to cementing and building this deep relationship over the coming years.”

Across the group, Edrington employs some 3,500 people.

