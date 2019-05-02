Montrose Port Authority riding crest of a wave

Montrose Port Authority has posted record-breaking annual results after multi-million-pound investment in the Angus-based facility.

The support and service hub for the energy, agricultural and general cargo industries said it had handled a total of 3,169,158 gross tonnes of vessel during 2018 – a 37 per cent increase on 2017’s total.

The result reflects what the port described as a “seminal year”, which saw it receive major private and public investment amounting to £7.7 million, feeding into a quayside expansion project.

The move will allow for larger cargo vessels to dock in Montrose.

In addition, 2018 saw the port create an export facility to service GE company Baker Hughes’ Montrose-based subsea centre of excellence. In August, the port also welcomed its first cruise liner.

Chief executive Nik Scott-Gray said: “These record-breaking figures are a true reflection of our strategic mindset, consistently flexible approach and willingness to diversify.

“Good growth within the oil and gas industry, as well as a steady performance from the general cargo market have consolidated our position as a key hub for both industries, and I am confident that our redevelopment plans can only strengthen that status.”