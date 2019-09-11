Mobile marketer Digitonic invests six-figure sum in new Glasgow HQ

Smart mobile marketing specialist Digitonic is targeting new hires after increasing its workspace three-fold with a new head office in central Glasgow.

The marketing firm, which currently employs 24 staff, has invested a six-figure sum to convert a previously disused space opposite Central Station into its new headquarters.

Digitonic’s new facility is three times bigger than its previous base, which was also in the city centre, and will enable the company to grow its workforce over the next 12 months as it looks to double turnover in its current financial year.

It recently secured investment that valued the firm at £10 million, following a 44 per cent rise in its last financial year. The Glasgow-founded company, established in 2011, will use the new premises as its global headquarters following an international expansion, having recently launched an office in India.

Chief executive Grant Fraser said: “Glasgow is our home and we are delighted to remain in the city as we believe it is an ideal location to support our growth ambitions.

“The business is now in a position to accelerate our growth as we look to expand the team significantly over the coming months.

“We have come a long way since our first office eight years ago and we have managed to turn an initial £4,000 investment into a £10m business, retaining in excess of 75 per cent of the shares.”