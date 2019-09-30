MKM to open new Scottish outlets after launching five branches in 2019

MKM Building Supplies is introducing its fifth Scottish branch in the past 12 months as it gears up to further expand its footprint next year.

The building trade retailer will launch in Oban this month, following branch openings in Kilmarnock, Elgin, Dundee and Aberdeen earlier this year.

Its Oban outlet will bring the total number of Scottish sites to ten, with two more launches already planned for 2020.

MKM said it was investing in its sites north of the Border due to “exceptional” performance, with Scottish branches growing at an average of 5 per cent quicker than MKM’s other UK outlets and averaging a 10 per cent higher annual turnover per year than other UK-wide rivals.

The retail chain attributed this to a “stable and resilient” building industry in Scotland, despite ongoing economic uncertainties.

Executive chairman David Kilburn said the construction industry is “well supported” by the Scottish Government’s plans for infrastructure, public buildings, transport, digital connectivity and development of affordable housing.

Kilburn said: “Scotland offers huge potential for MKM and we intend to build upon our success here with further expansion.

“There is understandably a degree of economic uncertainty with Brexit and a possible second referendum in Scotland, however the underlying feeling in our industry is one of confidence.

“What works particularly well for us in Scotland is that geographically the regions are fragmented and diverse, and in many cases resilient to change.”

MKM added that its owner-managed business model, which gives branch managers a stake in the business and an opportunity to share in its profits, has also proved to be a key driver of growth.

The retailer launched in 1995 and now operates 67 branches across the UK.