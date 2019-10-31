Mitie milestone as electric vans arrive at Edinburgh Castle

Outsourcing group Mitie has hailed a Scottish electric vehicle milestone but called for additional infrastructure.

The firm said it had delivered the 100th and 101st electric vehicles (EVs) to join its fleet to two contracts, for Edinburgh Castle and Fife College.

Mitie's contracts in Scotland include maintaining the Scottish Parliament building. Picture: Contributed

The Scottish capital was identified as the first location to receive Mitie’s initial delivery of electric vans to support the city’s commitment to be zero-carbon by 2030.

At Edinburgh Castle, the firm has a specialist cleaning contract with Historic Environment Scotland. For Fife College, it provides both cleaning and waste management services.

The two vans join the electric cars that the company has already deployed in Scotland - from Glasgow and Crieff to the Isle of Arran. It means than 10 per cent of Mitie’s EVs are now based in Scotland.

Rapid

The firm is now calling on local councils throughout the country to increase the number of rapid electric vehicle charge points in suburban and rural areas.

Simon King, fleet and procurement director at Mitie, said: "When it came to finding our new electric vans a home, Edinburgh was the natural choice. We’re proud to play our part in helping the city achieve its goal of becoming zero-carbon and introducing the first electric vehicles to Edinburgh Castle and Fife College.

"However, to help us spread our electric fleet even further, we need Local Councils across Scotland, from towns and cities to the rural countryside, to support the adoption of EVs by increasing the number of rapid charge points throughout the country.”

READ MORE: Outsourcer Mitie to continue scrubbing hundreds of branches for Lloyds