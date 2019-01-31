MIT professor to teach Scots entrepreneurs at four-day scaling workshop

A renowned US professor has joined the Scotland Can Do Scale entrepreneurship event to help small businesses achieve their growth potential.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Bill Aulet, a serial entrepreneur whose career history includes management roles at IBM, will lead an interactive learning course as part of the programme.

Aulet has founded three companies which have created “hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value” and is author of the book Disciplined Entrepreneurship.

He has also worked as a visiting professor at the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at Strathclyde Business School.

The four-day event, which takes place in June at the Dunblane Hydro in Perthshire, aims to provide Scottish business leaders with a step-by-step approach to developing the skills to grow and scale their company.

Now in its fifth year, it is delivered in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Funding Council.

Professor Bill Aulet, said: “Scotland Can Do Scale is a fantastic opportunity, a summer school where we deliver an outstanding education opportunity for a concentrated period of time to dramatically enhance the skills of entrepreneurs.

“The programme is based on the tried and tested teachings from the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship and is contextualised for Scotland, offering a level of training totally unique to and tailored for Scotland.”

The programme is now accepting applications from businesses with a minimum turnover of £250,000 which are on track to break the £1 million mark and have ambitious growth targets.