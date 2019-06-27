Millions to be spent on Erskine Bridge maintenance

Bridge works specialist Spencer Group has been appointed to carry out a multi-million-pound maintenance programme on the Erskine Bridge over the Clyde.

The firm will carry out the £18 million package of works over a four-year period in the latest stage of a long-term relationship with the cable-stayed link, which was opened in 1971 and spans 1.3 kilometres.

Spencer Group has carried out a series of projects on the crossing, dating back almost 20 years, including designing, installing and maintaining four under-deck gantries to allow year-round access for maintenance and repairs.

The latest painting project follows works to inspect and recoat the stay cables.

Scotland Transerv is the principal designer and the engineer managing the works. COWI – formerly Flint and Neill – was appointed as technical expert to assist Scotland Transerv produce the design and will assist with management of the works.

The latest works will also involve the refurbishment of the bridge’s footpaths and removal of redundant gas mains.

It comes after Spencer Group recently completed a £10m project to complete repair works which followed a fracture that caused the closure of the Forth Road Bridge. That scheme involved the replacement of the truss end links, which connect the bridge deck to the towers, with a new sliding bearing system designed by Transport Scotland’s consultant Fairhurst.

The Erskine Bridge works will be the most extensive maintenance painting of the landmark crossing for a generation.

Bridges projects manager James Barnes said: “Our approach to the project is to limit the amount of time we will occupy the carriageways on the bridge.”