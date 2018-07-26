Mike Welch and Alan Mahon to speak at Start-up Summit

One of Scotland’s top entrepreneurship events has announced its first confirmed guest speakers, including Atterley’s Mike Welch and Brewgooder’s Alan Mahon.

Start-up Summit returns to Edinburgh on 31 October for its seventh year and is set to host some 1,000 people.

This year’s theme, the power of company culture, will focus on how entrepreneurs can react to the “values-led mentality” which is growing among consumers and employees.

It will also address recent controversies and issues in the business world, such as the gender pay gap results and the gig economy.

Welch, founder of online clothing brand Atterley and tyre retailer Blackcircles.com, said: “I know first-hand the twists and turns of running a startup and I’m passionate about sharing my knowledge to support new businesses.

“It’s really exciting to be able to provide some insights and meet up-and-coming entrepreneurs at Start-up Summit.”

Mahon, the founder of craft beer social enterprise Brewgooder, added: “Whether it’s the positive impact of office beers on workplace motivation or how beer can be the next big thing in philanthropy, it’s great to be able to reflect on how central the notion of culture is to the future of entrepreneurship and business.”

For the second consecutive year, the capital summit is being sponsored by accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael.Zoi Kantounatou, co-founder of FutureX, the organisation behind Start-up Summit, said: “The event is known internationally as an invaluable hub of education and inspiration for entrepreneurs at every stage of business.

“It’s really exciting to have exceptional business leaders like Mike and Alan speaking at this year’s event.”