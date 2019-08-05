Merger adds up to growth for Rennie Welch

A Borders-based accountant has significantly expanded its Berwick-upon-Tweed practice following a merger with a local firm.

Rennie Welch, which has its headquarters in Kelso and a third office in Melrose, has bolstered its Berwick offering with the addition of Optimus Accounting, as it aims to drive growth and add value for clients across the Borders and north-east England.

Patrick Evans, who founded Optimus in 2011, will transfer to Rennie Welch as a partner along with his team of four staff. The deal boosts the practice’s total headcount to more than 40 employees and seven partners across its three locations.

Rennie Welch, established in the 1920s, is also planning a move to larger premises in Berwick later in the year to accommodate its expanded workforce and provide scope for further growth. Both firms currently occupy serviced office suites in Berwick Workspace.

Tax partner Mark Thompson said: “The new combined operation will continue to provide the same friendly professional service to its clients and will also benefit from the wider expertise and support of the enlarged team.

“I’m particularly pleased to welcome Patrick Evans, whom I’ve known for many years, and his colleagues to the firm. Patrick is an experienced and highly regarded professional who has developed a successful and modern firm since setting up Optimus.

“He and his colleagues will now continue to provide day-to-day support and advice to existing clients while helping expand Rennie Welch’s business across Northumberland, Berwickshire and East Lothian.”

Agricultural accounting and taxation specialist Rennie Welch has also built a strong client base within the retail, manufacturing, hotel, catering and service industries.

Evans added: “This merger is a powerful proposition that brings together two firms with a strong business and excellent reputation.

“I also look forward to continuing working closely with our existing clients, many of whom have been with us from the early days of our business, and attracting new clients as we aim to grow our business across the region.”