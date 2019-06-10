Menzies nets major deal at Luton amid focus on UK

John Menzies, the Edinburgh-based aviation services business, has secured what it says is one of the biggest single ground-handling contracts in the UK from existing customer EasyJet.

The deal will see Menzies handle more than 24,000 “turns” – loading, unloading and servicing an aircraft – a year for the airline at London Luton Airport.

Menzies described the agreement as recognition of a “renewed and innovative approach” to its relationship with EasyJet, with the two firms having partnered for more than 15 years at the carrier’s home base of Luton.

The aviation-focused group, one of Scotland’s largest and oldest companies, sold off its newspaper and magazine distribution arm last year.

Giles Wilson, who was last week named Menzies’ permanent chief executive, said: “This, together with other recent contract gains, demonstrates that our renewed focus on our UK business is starting to pay dividends and I look forward to more progress throughout 2019.”

Karen Cox, director of ground operations and customer management centres at EasyJet, said: "We are delighted to be extending our long standing relationship with Menzies Aviation at London Luton. Menzies have refreshed their approach to working with EasyJet and recognised the need for a culture of continuous improvement. I am confident they will deliver the customer experience we desire for all our passengers passing through this key base."