Menzies confirms former finance boss Wilson as group’s chief executive

Aviation services business John Menzies – one of Scotland’s oldest and largest companies – has announced the appointment of Giles Wilson as chief executive with immediate effect.

He was named chief financial officer of the group in June 2016 and was made interim chief executive on 12 March this year on the departure of Forsyth Black.

Wilson joined the group in 2011, and has held senior roles including finance director of Menzies Aviation and senior vice president of African, Middle East and Indian Operations.

Menzies, which dates back to 1833 when it opened a bookshop on Edinburgh’s Princes Street, selling The Scotsman, said Wilson “brings great financial acumen and a deep knowledge of the aviation services market to this role”.

Chairman Dermot Smurfit said: “Giles provides excellent continuity whilst bringing great energy and enthusiasm to the role. He has strong relationships with our shareholding base, a sound understanding of our business, and is already tackling the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“The board are confident that Giles will provide strong leadership as we continue our drive to sustainably grow our business in the aviation services market.”

Wilson said his appointment comes at a “very exciting” time for Menzies. “We have a strong team in place and I look forward to working with them as we drive further efficiencies from the business, pursue sustainable organic growth, deliver excellent service to our customers and increase shareholder value.”

Black had been ratified as chief executive in September, returning Menzies to what it described at the time as a “more standard executive structure”.

