Mental Health Foundation latest tenant to sign up to McLellan Works in Glasgow city centre

UK charity the Mental Health Foundation is set to become a flagship tenant in the mixed-use development McLellan Works in Glasgow city centre.

By Emma Newlands
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:57 am
The site, recently completed by Bywater Properties, is located on Sauchiehall Street and described as creating a space built around renewable energy and practical sustainability initiatives.

The Mental Health Foundation’s Scotland team will be moving into a space of more than 4000 square feet on the first floor of the landmark 160-year-old building formerly known as Breckenridge House. It joins tenants Japanese animation distributor Anime, digital PR outfit Loud Mouth Media and building firm Heb Homes, and healthy food takeaway business Sprigg.

The charity will occupy a space spanning more than 4000 sq ft on the building’s first floor. Picture: contributed.

Daniel Mead, head of asset-management at Bywater Properties, said: “We’re especially pleased that the Mental Health Foundation will soon be carrying out its vital work helping people to understand, protect and maintain good mental health from Glasgow' s most exciting and creative new workspace.

“They’re just one of the many new organisations bringing innovation and energy back into Glasgow’s city centre. Our new tenants are already enjoying the results of this sustainably-led redevelopment and its place at the heart of Glasgow City Council’s Avenues Project.”

Lee Knifton, director of the Mental Health Foundation Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The Mental Health Foundation Scotland team is excited to be moving into McLellan Works. After almost two years of home working, we are looking forward to in-person collaboration and team working in a bright, modern space. Sustainability was important to us when looking for a new office, and we hope to continue to incorporate greener work practices within our team.”

