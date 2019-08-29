Media agency 20/20 nets Scottish Chamber Orchestra tie-up

Communications, digital, film and event production agency 20/20 Productions has been named an official business partner for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra 2019/2020 season, sponsoring performances with François Leleux and Maxim Emelyanychev.

20/20 Productions’ sponsorship will receive match funding from the Culture & Business Fund Scotland, a programme funded by the Scottish Government and managed by independent charity Arts & Business Scotland with the aim of encouraging closer collaboration between Scotland’s business community and the arts and heritage sectors.

Alastair Scott, MD of 20/20 Productions, said: “The values of the orchestra are very similar to our own – creative excellence, innovation, teamworking and contributing to our community. This has resonated with us and we will be making films for the orchestra during our sponsor journey. It has been a joy to work with the SCO so far producing videos promoting their summer tours and we look forward to the months ahead.”

David Nelson, partnerships manager of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, welcomed the new partnership with 20/20 Productions, "together helping to promote everything the SCO does through the medium of film".