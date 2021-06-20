McDonald's to hire 20,000 new staff as it plans to open 50 new UK branches

McDonald’s is to recruit 20,000 workers as it plans to open 50 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland over the next 12 months.

By Katharine Hay
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 7:28 pm
The firm said the new roles were not replacing jobs lost throughout the pandemic but were due to the company’s expansion and in anticipation of increased job roles as part of changing government coronavirus guidelines.

Paul Pomroy, the chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.

One of McDonald's restaurants in Edinburgh.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country.

“Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees, which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.

“It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”

