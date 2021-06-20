McDonald's to hire 20,000 new staff as it plans to open 50 new UK branches

The firm said the new roles were not replacing jobs lost throughout the pandemic but were due to the company’s expansion and in anticipation of increased job roles as part of changing government coronavirus guidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Pomroy, the chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.

One of McDonald's restaurants in Edinburgh.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country.

“Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees, which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.

“It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.