McDonald’s franchise owner expands Scottish empire

A Dundee-based McDonald’s franchise business is fattening up after securing a seven-figure funding deal.

Elm Restaurants, which is owned by franchise entrepreneur Nick McPartland, has purchased the fast food giant’s outlet in Forfar from McDonald’s using a loan from HSBC UK. It follows a strong performance for the site and an increase in staff from 96 to 135 over the last six months.

Elm also owns and operates a McDonald’s restaurant in Arbroath, and has used funding to add a double drive-thru lane and 75 new indoor and outdoor seats to the location.

McPartland said: “We were thrilled to be able to purchase our new Forfar restaurant and HSBC UK’s support has been critical to enabling us to do this and improve the customer experience across all of our locations.”

Elm Restaurants now employs 500 people across four 24-hour McDonald’s restaurants, in Arbroath, Dundee, Forfar and Monifieith.

Susan Rowand, head of business banking in Scotland, HSBC UK, said: “Nick is an experienced franchise entrepreneur who has a clear understanding of his customers and how best to serve the communities where he operates. We’re pleased to support ambitious Scottish businesses and look forward to seeing continued growth for Nick and his team.”