Mayfield waste recycler hopes to grow business

Waste recycler NWH Group has appointed Andrew Baker as head of commercial finance, to help accelerate the growth of the local business.

Based at the Mayfield head office, the role encompasses both strategic and operational input, to improve the reporting capability and underpin subsequent strategic decision-making as the business continues to expand.

Responsible for developing the effectiveness of group-wide commercial data and processes, Andrew will be engaging with colleagues throughout the business, from site managers to sales teams, in order to enhance operations, and challenge and support investment decisions.

Mark Williams, CEO at NWH Group, said: “We’re delighted to have Andrew join and bolster our commercial team where his experience complements existing skills.

“We will benefit from his knowledge of commercial finance to make better informed decisions that will ultimately support the success of our business.

“People are our greatest asset and we continue to rely on high calibre employees to deliver our strategy.

“Having made a number of key executive hires recently, including a compliance and risk director, as well as expanding our apprentice programme, we are grateful for the contribution everyone makes.”

Andrew joins NWH Group after nearly eight years with Molson Coors where he held a number of commercial roles, latterly the head of finance in Ireland. Prior to that he was a corporate finance partner at Baker Tilly.

Speaking about his new role, he said: “I’m delighted to have joined a genuinely engaged, progressive and ambitious business.

“NWH Group has developed a strong reputation and platform for growth and I’m excited to bring my experience of performance governance and integrated business planning process to make sure we’re thinking through all of the implications and consequences of that growth, and we’ve got a really visible, accountable decision-making process right across the NWH Group family.”

In the last year, NWH Group grew turnover by 25 per cent to £40.2 million, and this new appointment sees the number of people employed there reach 341. The success of the business has been attributed to several key factors including the rollout of a five-year growth strategy which is underpinned by the company’s vision to eliminate waste by transforming it into a valuable resource.