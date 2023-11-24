One of Scotland’s largest shopping centres has seen discount retailer TKMaxx open the doors to a large new store on-site just in time for the festive season.

Glasgow retail and leisure hub Braehead says the new unit, which has been signed on a 15-year lease, spans 27,000 square feet. Picture: contributed.

Glasgow retail and leisure hub Braehead says the new unit, which has been signed on a 15-year lease, spans 27,000 square feet, and is located in a “prime” position on the ground floor next to M&S, and joins other brands at the centre such as Apple, Primark, Next, and Boots.

TK Maxx says the outlet will offer customers brands and designer labels “at affordable prices” – with the retailer’s clothing, accessories, homeware and beauty offers stocked.

The news also follows a host of other new signing and relocation deals at Braehead with other recent openings including Scotland’s largest Superdrug, Sports Direct, Quiz, Poundland, Yankee Candle, and The Fragrance Shop.

Braehead, which first opened in 1999, is located off junction 26 of the M8, on the outskirts of Scotland’s largest city, covering 1.1 million sq ft and drawing from a catchment of approximately 2.1 million. Owned by property company SGS (whose other shopping centre assets include Lakeside, Atria Watford, and the Victoria Centre in Nottingham), and managed by Global Mutual, it says it is home to a diverse mix of retail brands including H&M, which opened last year, as well as local and independent names such as Scotland’s first Vanilla fashion store.

Steve Gray, head of European Retail Asset Management at Global Mutual, said: “It is great to see TK Maxx open its doors at the centre. Household name brands like this one act as a real draw for shoppers and we know there will be a real buzz around the opening – especially as we head into the festive shopping period.