Marty the Robot tours Highland schools to teach pupils

Edinburgh-based educational tech firm Robotical has taken its teaching robot Marty to the Highlands to encourage greater take-up of Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Following funding from the Ardnamurchan Trust, the Robotical team delivered a robotics workshop for pupils at primary schools in Acharacle, Kilchoan and Ardgour in Lochaber.

More than 5,000 units of Marty the Robot, which gives children hands-on experience with coding, robotics and engineering, have been sold worldwide.

The company plans to launch version two of the education tool later this year.

Founder and chief executive Sandy Enoch said: “Our goal is to bring the creative and problem-solving aspects of engineering to life, and to encourage more students to study subjects like robotics and computer science, since there’s already a big skills gap – and I hope we inspired a few students [with this visit].”