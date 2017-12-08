Why becoming an authority is important for your business

In order to build an authentic brand that customers can relate too, it’s imperative that your business stands out in the digital era.

When you think of sportswear products which particular brand pops into your head - Nike, Adidas, perhaps Puma? There is a reason for this. These brands are industry giants because they are thought of as thought leaders and authorities within their field and, as a result, consumers trust their products.

Research shows 86% of people say authenticity is important when deciding which brands they support and follow but many businesses struggle to create a powerful image for their product, even equipped with a breadth of knowledge, as finding the right media platforms to promote can be difficult.

London based digital PR agency EAK Digital has launched an ‘authority branding’ service which works with businesses to utilize their specialized industry knowledge and grow their influence.

EAK collaborates with CEOs, business owners and members of the C Suite to explore the most relevant forms of media interaction for their product and tailors a media strategy to ensure their clients become go-to experts in their sectors.

The authority branding package created by EAK overlooks the whole content creation process for clients, employing a dedicated team of copywriters and PR professionals to assist with writing articles, promotion and networking. This way, even those who do not feel confident with their writing skills can rest assured their content will satisfy major publications.

Authority branding is especially beneficial to professionals and businesses that have been on the market for several years, but struggle to make their voices heard. Moreover, the service offered by EAK Digital includes speaking and podcast opportunities alongside professional training.

This multi-pronged approach to media promotion creates thought-leaders, ensuring their businesses are thought of as the industry experts in their chosen field, and as a result the business benefits with them. This isn’t only because your favorite brand names come up in the media more often, 90% of Millennials say brand authenticity is important, and readers who come across valuable articles with useful advice are more likely to use the services of the author rather than an unknown competitor. The approach promotes the business, the name, and most importantly adds personality to the brand.

Erhan Korhaliller, CEO and founder of EAK Digital says: “Our Authority Branding service is flipping the script on traditional PR. By securing our clients permanent writing columns at major publications, the days of a one-off feature are over. Our clients receive a lifetime of exposure that stays with them long after their engagement with EAK Digital.”

Most professionals and brands spend their whole lives building up their PR profile to position themselves in their chosen niche. EAK Digital simplifies this process for their clients and assures the highest quality of content published in the media.

