Have your say

After a year-long battle to wrest devolved powers back from Westminster, the Welsh and Scottish governments have parted company.

Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh Assembly counterpart Carwyn Jones had been in lockstep in their opposition to Theresa May's Brexit bill proposal.

The furore surrounds more than 100 powers which are currently devolved to Scotland and Wales but are overseen by Brussels.

The fate of those powers, which include ??????, has been the subject of fierce debate.

Until this week