The changing face of Scottish high streets

The digital pinch turns out to be more of a punch. We remember some of Scotland's favourite brands that have come and gone from the high street.

The boss of department store giant House of Fraser has warned that plans to close 31 outlets and axe 6,000 jobs represent the "last viable" option to save the retailer, with the group at risk of collapse if the proposal is rejected.

Edinburgh's west end store is the only Scottish outlet poised to close under the proposed rescue deal as Scotland's high streets continue to suffer in the modern retail landscape.

House of Fraser made a loss of £43.9 million in 2017 and early signs indicate 2018 may be another tough year for other retailers and big brands.

The digital pinch is turning out to be more of a punch as shoppers choose to buy online instead of on the high street.

Office for National Statistics figures show online shopping has risen hugely over the last ten years. In November 2017 internet sales as a percentage of total retail sales were at 19% compared to only 2.9% in 2007.

The lost stores of the Scottish high street

Walking down any Scottish high street can be a depressing sight with around one in ten shops boarded up nationwide. As people move to shopping online, some question the need for big department stores. John Lewis is undergoing a massive redevelopment in Edinburgh but by the time it's finished, will it be as popular as it once was?

Scottish high streets were once crammed with thriving local and independent businesses. Throughout the last twenty years we've seen many favourite brands come and go.

Woolworths and BHS once had pride of place on the high street. Woolies was well loved by children all over Scotland for their great range of toys, teddies and pick n mix up, up until its surprise closure in 2008. British Homes Stores (BHS) went bust in 2016. Tammy Girl was a great pre-teens fashion shop but it was bought up by BHS in 2005. JJB Sports went in 2012.

In the days before online streaming, Blockbuster Video was the go-to place for a Saturday night film rental but it closed its doors in 2014. C & A used to be a budget shoppers' favourite before the days of Primark. It closed in 2001. Gamleys was a huge toy shop in the 90s but it couldn't compete with Toys R Us and closed its last store in 2008.

Even Dixons, whose tagline was “The Future” closed most of its shops in 2006 after nearly 70 years in operation. And Comet, once a pioneering discount warehouse, collapsed in 2012, a year after its owners sold the chain to OpCapita for £2.

One of the most famous high street collapses was Ratners jewellery chain which closed 330 stores in 1992 after the owner, Gerald Ratner, described one of his own products as “total crap” at a conference.

In recent years

Many much loved brands today face an uncertain future with news of cuts, store closures and job losses. On 28th February this year both Toys R Us and Maplin went into administration. Toys R Us shut down all its UK stores in March and there were 3,000 job losses. Mothercare is closing 50 of its stores. Carpetright has a programme of store closures and is batting to raise enough emergency funding to keep going. New Look said earlier this year it would close 60 UK stores and cut 1,000 jobs. Poundworld have said they plan to close 100 stores and 1,500 jobs are at risk.

Last year Scotland lost more high street shops than anywhere else in the UK according to the Local Data Company (LDC). The latest Retail and Leisure Trends Report produced by LDC found that Scotland lost 520 occupied high street units in 2017. It was the steepest fall in the UK.

Glasgow was especially hard hit and 53 stores closed there in 2017. Clothes shops, travel agents, banks and shoe shops were the main types of shops to close in Scotland.

The Scottish Government have previously committed to a “high street first” policy but the effectiveness of this has faced criticism by Scottish Labour's economy spokesperson Jackie Baillie MSP.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats economy spokesperson councillor Carolyn Caddick said: “The Scottish Government was supposed to have a "high street first" policy but they have ignored it time and again, for example by closing police counters and moving courts out of town. The policy is evidently not working but these closures also reflect the wider economy and the fact that Scotland is growing at a much slower rate than the UK as a whole.”

The uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led to a weaker pound, there's a lack of consumer confidence and the 'Beast from the East' also affected shopping, especially in the last year and a half.

The rise of coffee shops

However, there have been increases in the number of barber shops, coffee shops and vaping shops. Cafe culture is booming. In Scotland charity shops are on the increase as socially-minded consumers turn their backs on big brands.

A few years ago retail guru Mary Portas led the campaign to revamp the UK's dwindling high streets and persuade shoppers to choose high quality independent shops but with so many chains in dire straights and boarded up shops all over high streets, this time it seems there is a long-term slump ahead that could be inescapable.