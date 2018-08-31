ScottishPower man takes up SDS chair

Have your say

Frank Mitchell, the chief executive of ScottishPower’s SP Energy Networks, has been appointed as the new chair of Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Mitchell has more than 25 years’ experience in working in the energy sector and is currently co-chair of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board.

He also chairs the Energy Skills Action Group for Scotland and brings “extensive experience of working with key external stakeholders” including customers, government, regulations and trade unions.

John McClelland, chair of SDS since 2010, steps down from the chairman’s role at the end of September.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Skills Development Scotland plays a critical role in supporting the Scottish Government’s overarching ambition of enhancing inclusive, sustainable growth and its defining mission of improving education.

“SDS makes a considerable contribution to our understanding of the needs of industry from the entire education system.

“I am pleased that Frank Mitchell has accepted the role of chair of SDS. He will bring a vast amount of industry experience and knowledge of the skills system to the role.”

Mitchell added: “I very much look forward to joining the SDS board as chair at a critical and exciting time for the organisation.

“As the national skills body, SDS plays a central role in working throughout Scotland providing leadership, support and responding to the needs of both individuals and employers.”

The appointment is for an initial period of three years, effective from 1 October. Mitchell intends to donate remuneration as chair of SDS to a charity of his choice.