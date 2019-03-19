Number of Scots in employment nears record high

The number of Scots in work is close to a record high, with 75.3 per cent in employment in the last quarter, new figures have revealed.

Unemployment fell to 3.4 per cent, slightly below the UK rate of 3.9 per cent, while the employment rate is up 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

Image: National Registrars of Scotland

UK-wide, the employment rate has set a new record – breaching 76 per cent for the first time ever – while unemployment has dipped below four per cent for the first time since 1974.

But 22 per cent of Scots aged 16-64 remain “economically inactive”, meaning they are neither in work or claiming benefit.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “Despite the huge and continued challenges of Brexit, the Scottish economy and jobs market continues to strengthen.

“Scotland is performing particularly well on unemployment rates for women and young people. At 2.6% for women and 7.4% for young people, both rates are at record lows and significantly lower than in the rest of the UK.

“However, while Scotland’s economy and jobs market continues to grow, the UK Government’s Brexit plans, in whatever form, will cost jobs, make people poorer and damage our society.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “It is great news that employment continues to rise in Scotland.

“Scotland’s two governments are working together to strengthen our economy and create jobs, with initiatives such as our growth deal programme beginning to reap rewards. In the last few weeks we have co-signed the £250 million Ayrshire growth deal and announced £345 million in joint government funding for the Borderlands.

“The UK Government’s investment in growth deals in Scotland is now more than £1.35 billion, and shows our huge commitment to growing Scotland’s job sector.”

Labour market experts said there was now little room for unemployment to fall further across the UK and that levels of vacancies remained at a near record high.

“There remain some significant areas for concern in this month’s figures,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies.

“While the recent strong growth in employment has been driven in particular by more young people, older people and parents in work, we have seen virtually no progress in recent years on reducing long-term unemployment or supporting those with long-standing health conditions.

“On long-term unemployment, over a quarter of all of those unemployed (350 thousand people) have been so for more than one year – a figure that has not budged since 2016 and remains substantially above where it was in the mid-2000s.”