New Scotland policy chair named for FSB

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has unveiled a new member to lead its policy and campaigns work in Scotland in a move that sees the present incumbent step down after 16 years.

Andrew McRae, described as “one of Edinburgh’s most prominent independent retailers”, has been appointed as FSB’s Scotland policy chair, taking over from the long-serving Andy Willox.

Willox said: “Leading the FSB’s campaign work since the early years of devolution has been a tremendous honour. While Scotland has changed substantially since I took office, what hasn’t changed is the need for the FSB to defend small business interests and celebrate their contribution to our economy and society.

“In Andrew McRae, I have a formidable successor who I’m confident will utilise FSB’s network of committed volunteers and dedicated staff to make the case for local businesses and the communities they support.”

McRae added: “It is a great privilege for me to take stewardship of the FSB’s campaign work in Scotland. My intention is to build upon Andy’s impressive record. His passion for local firms is legendary.

“I’m looking forward to making the case for Scotland to be the best place in the world to start, run and grow a small business.”

McRae and his wife Alice employ 20 people in their Museum Context shops in Edinburgh and a further ten people in Hong Kong. They recently gained attention with their store which celebrates the world of Harry Potter.