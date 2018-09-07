Investor-focused event lines up listed firms

An event aimed at those seeking an investment opportunity and looking to find out more about possible rising stars on the stock market is set to take place in Edinburgh next week.

Shares/AJ Bell, with which The Scotsman is partnering, will host the free-to-attend investor evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel on 12 September.

Presenting companies include Mercia Technologies, a national investment group focused on the funding and scaling of innovative businesses with high-growth potential from the UK regions; VolitionRx, a multi-national life sciences company focused on developing simple, easy-to-use, cost effective blood tests designed to help diagnose a range of cancers; and Tekcapital, a UK group focused on ­creating market value from university technology.

Attendees will be able to get to know the companies better via one-on-one to chats with directors and engaging with fellow individuals interested in investing.