Heriot-Watt top of the form for graduate apprenticeships

Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University has emerged as one of the largest providers of graduate apprenticeships in Scotland for a third-year running.

A total of 205 fully funded places have just been awarded to the university for the next academic year by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), to help meet the needs of local and national employers. It compares with last year’s intake of 155. The announcement was confirmed at the start of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Robin Westacott, director of apprenticeships at Heriot-Watt University, said: “Graduate apprenticeships offer employers the chance to upskill their workforce or bring new talented school leavers into the organisation.

“Since the introduction of graduate apprenticeships in 2017, Heriot-Watt has been amongst the largest providers of this pioneering programme and we have seen a large rise in the level of interest from both industry and employees. This university has a proud history of working closely with industry.”