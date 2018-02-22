Conference on investing set to arrive in Edinburgh

A conference examining the best regions for investment will arrive in Edinburgh next month, with industry experts set to put forward their views.

The event – titled Markets 2018: Home or Overseas – Where to from here? – will examine 2018’s complex investment climate, with unpredictable Brexit headwinds and constant uncertainty in the US under President Trump.

Speakers comprise Andrew Graham, head of Asia at Martin Currie; Caspar Rock, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital; Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell; and Margaret Lawson, UK investment director at SVM Asset Management.

Subjects under discussion include what the geopolitical landscape means for investors, how Brexit will affect investments close to home – and whether we should listen to global experts who say they see more upside in emerging markets, Europe and the Far East than the US.

Graham said: "Regional stockmarkets have often lagged the economic growth. That’s why Martin Currie developed an investment process that aims to deliver returns in line with the region’s growth. Find out about the tempting valuations, how we find the companies we are backing to drive our returns - and some stunning statistics that typify the investment potential of Asia."



Rock said: "Can the bull market continue? I will be considering economics, valuation, sentiment, and risk, in helping attendees to consider what to do next!"

The conference takes place on 20 March. See here for more details.