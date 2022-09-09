Market opens as normal following Queen's death but trading subdued

The Exchange, which began trading at 8am, confirmed that the session would also “close at the normal times” on Friday afternoon.

Trading will continue at the usual times during the period of national mourning. The Exchange did say, however, it will close if a public or bank holiday is announced.

On Thursday evening, the London Stock Exchange Group said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sympathies and condolences are with the royal family.”

The London Stock Exchange was open and began trading as normal at 8am. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Company announcements on the regulatory news service were light as they typically are on a Friday, though online fashion group Asos cautioned over profits after sales fell below expectation in August as consumers tightened their belts in response to rising bills.

Currency trading began strongly on Friday morning, with the pound rising by 0.9 per cent to $1.159 against the dollar, slightly arresting its recent tumble, which saw the UK currency hit 37-year lows on Wednesday.

Stockbroker Shore Capital Markets said that as a mark of respect it would not be publishing company research on Friday morning.

It added: “Shore Capital is deeply saddened by the passing of HM The Queen, Elizabeth II. We send our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to The Queen’s family and we share the sense of loss to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of the loss of one of the world’s most gracious, special and committed servants.”

In the first half hour or so of trading, the benchmark FTSE-100 Index was trading some 68 points higher at around 7,330. The FTSE-250 was up about 129 points at 19,007.

Most companies were expected to continue operations as normal on Friday. However, historic department store chain Selfridges said it would shut its doors on Friday as it led business tributes to the Queen. It said that it intends to reopen stores on Saturday with their usual opening hours.