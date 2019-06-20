Mark Beaumont sets out on latest adventure... as entrepreneurial ambassador

Global adventurer and cyclist Mark Beaumont has been announced as the inaugural ambassador for the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Dundee.

The new position was announced at the university’s summer graduations, which Beaumont was attending in his role as rector, a position he has held for the past three years and will step down from at the end of next month.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship has resulted from a partnership between the university and Elevator, the private provider of enterprise, employment and entrepreneurial services.

Beaumont, who completed his last round-the-world cycle in only 78 days and has built a successful business around his adventures, said the new role would see him promote enterprise and business innovation while supporting the creation of new ventures.

“The centre is a dynamic hub of activity that is encouraging new entrepreneurs, which is exactly the sort of activity I am always keen to promote,” he added. “I think it can grow and I hope to be a part of that in the years to come.”

The Centre for Entrepreneurship is designed to “promote and support creative, innovation-driven companies from across Dundee, Tayside and beyond”.

The facility, located within the University of Dundee campus in the Heathfield building, aims to drive innovation within businesses and commercialise new and existing technologies across a range of sectors, including life sciences, digital media and gaming.

Brian McNicoll, head of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Dundee, said: “We are delighted that Mark has agreed to become our inaugural entrepreneurial ambassador.

“He has been a strong advocate of this agenda at the university during his tenure as rector and we look forward to continuing to work with such an inspirational, determined and passionate individual – all key attributes that our fledgling entrepreneurs will be able to translate into their own ventures.”

Andy Campbell, head of accelerators at Elevator, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark Beaumont as our inaugural ambassador for the Centre for Entrepreneurship.

“Mark is a pioneer who embodies the very essence of what the entrepreneurial mindset is all about – fearlessness, tenacity, ambition, drive and bravery. He is known for pushing boundaries physically and in the business community.

“His passion, experience and grit are influential to the thriving entrepreneurs who walk through the centre’s door, daily.

“Working together we hope to establish a pipeline of talented and ambitious companies who are ready to push beyond their limits.”