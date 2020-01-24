Managing director appointed to lead £1 billion Edinburgh St James centre

Edinburgh St James has looked south to appoint a managing director of the £1 billion city centre retail and leisure development.

Nick Peel joins the project from the Battersea Power Station Development Company in London, where he was head of asset and estate management.

With construction of the retail and leisure elements nearing their anticipated completion date this autumn, Peel will head the onsite team, which will oversee the day-to-day management of the development as it opens to the public.

Additional residential, cinema and hotel elements are due to be opened over the course of 2021.

Prior to his role at Battersea, Peel was head of UK retail property management at Landsec for five years and spent two years working as Arsenal Football Club’s retail director.

He said: “This is an extremely exciting project and I’m especially keen to continue to raise the profile of Edinburgh St James within consumer brands and businesses as it opens, which will help ensure a truly sustainable project.”

Martin Perry, director of development at Edinburgh St James, added: "Edinburgh St James will reflect the city’s position as a European cosmopolitan city with a thriving economy and unique appeal to residents and tourists alike.

"Nick brings a wealth of experience and leadership quality to ensure the management of the completed development is to a world class standard befitting the aspirations of the project."

