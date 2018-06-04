UK Government to sell part of RBS stake

The Government has announced it will offload 7.7% of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, a move that will see the taxpayers’ stake reduced from 70.1% to 62.4%.

UK Government Investments, which manages the Government’s stake in the lender, said it will sell approximately 925 million shares to institutional investors.

The Treasury said: “UK Government Investments (UKGI) today (4 June 2018) advised the Chancellor it would be appropriate to conduct the second sale of the Government’s shareholding in the Royal Bank of Scotland. The Chancellor agreed with that advice and has authorised the process to begin.”