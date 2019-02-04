This week’s movers and shakers in Scottish business

Peer-to-peer lender Assetz Capital has hired two regional directors as it looks to further expand its deal flow north of the Border.

Duncan Cassidy has taken on the role of relationship director for Scotland, having previously been part of the firm’s credit management team. Also joining is Rory Whaling, who spent the last 17 years in the banking industry covering various corporate roles. Both will join the UK-north team, which is headed up by regional director John Hewitt, who said: “The appetite for alternative finance remains high in Scotland, as well as the wider north of the UK. In order to meet this demand, we were keen to expand our team in the region, which will in turn allow us to serve a greater number of businesses and property developers.”

Wheatley Group has appointed two non-executive directors – Jo Boaden and Bryan Duncan. Boaden is a senior housing professional whose contribution to the sector was recognised with a CBE in 2017. Duncan, a chartered surveyor and former partner at Donaldsons, has spent more than 35 years specialising in commercial and residential property investment, development and asset management. Wheatley Group chairman Alastair MacNish said: “Jo and Bryan are both highly experienced in their respective fields and we look forward to welcoming them to the board as we steer Wheatley through the next phase of its development.”

ICR Integrity, a global provider of integrated maintenance and integrity services to the oil and gas, power, chemical and nuclear industries, has unveiled two executive hires to support its international growth strategy. Richard Wilson joins in the newly-created role of chief operating officer, utilising 30 years of operational and commercial experience in oil and gas. Alan McQuade, a chartered accountant with more than 12 years’ experience, takes up the post of chief executive officer, having held the same role at two of Acteon Group’s operating companies. ICR boss Bill Bayliss said: “We are pleased to welcome Richard and Alan to our 200-strong team. ”

Candidate.ID, a talent pipeline software provider whose customers include Capita, Nationwide, Specsavers and Thermo Fisher Scientific, has appointed Jane Mackie as chief financial officer. She joins from Idox, and said: “The recruitment industry is undergoing rapid change and it is fantastic to be joining a company that is at the forefront of innovation.”