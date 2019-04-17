Ten Glasgow nightclubs to be allowed to open until 4am

Have your say

The first nightclubs in Glasgow have been granted a licence which will allow them to operate until 4am.

Ten venues across the city will be allowed to take part in the council’s 12-month pilot scheme, that will be officially launched on Saturday

Bamboo, The Savoy, Sub Club, Polo Lounge, 90 Glassford Street, Kokomo and The Berkley Suite can open from 7pm until 4am.

The Cathouse and The Garage have also been granted longer hours, but can open from 6pm until 4am if a concert is on.

READ MORE: Glasgow nightclubs to be allowed to open until 4am

Retro bar Tropicana & Vogue can open from 5pm until 4am on Friday piano nights.

When the move was first announced, a Glasgow City Council licensing board said: “We see the new policy statement as a means to incentivise best practice within Glasgow’s pubs, clubs, restaurants and other licensed premises.

“The plan for the 12-month pilot of a 4am terminal licensed hour for nightclubs is a good example of the approach of incentivising good practice.”

Donald MacLeod, 57, who owns the Garage and the Cathouse on Sauchiehall Street, said: “I think it’s brilliant, it’s a fair policy.

“It is a pilot scheme but I think it should be more concentrated on nightclubs rather than pubs.

“There are many reasons why I say this, clubs engage with communities, they have first aid resources, CCTV and trained stewards.”