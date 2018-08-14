Tech recruiter MBN makes key appointment

Glasgow-based recruitment firm MBN Solutions has made a significant appointment following a strong period of growth.

The recruiter, which specialises in big data, has taken on Alan Wilson to join its operational leadership team.

The firm has also increased its London team by a further two consultants, added an additional consultant to its Scottish Technology team.

Pete Docherty, MD of MBN Solutions said “Alan’s arrival illustrates our deliberate growth in professionalism of our staff, management practices and the leadership development of our consultants. Alan brings a wealth of experience which will help our team to fast track their development for the benefit of the business”.

With a background in team development and organisational design and development, Alan joins MBN to help the business on its recent performance success and to help the firm scale up its back office and operations capabilities.

Michael Young, Chief Executive of MBN said “We have achieved a tremendous amount by focusing on areas of deep domain expertise. Whether data, analytics, blockchain or technology, we have used these key areas to hone our knowledge and to benefit our clients. We see this as pivotal, but the danger here is we mustn’t leave behind building out the fabric of our business to strengthen our operations and future proof our teams and that’s what Alan will be tasked with”.