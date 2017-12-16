Studio celebrates year in Glasgow and eyes growth

A company offering city centre meeting rooms and conference venues is eyeing further growth in Glasgow after celebrating the first anniversary of its presence in the city.

Thestudio chose the location at 67 Hope Street as the fourth venue in its network and first in Scotland, complementing Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

It has now welcomed 17,000 customers from more than 240 organisations, including BBC Scotland and the NSPCC, with the company meeting its sales expectations for the first year of trading.

The business said it added some local flavour with its Scottish Icon wall behind its reception desk, depicting the likes of Tunnock’s Teacakes, the Wallace Monument and even the Krankies.

Thestudioglasgow commercial director Julian Kettleborough said: “We hope this growth continues over the coming years and we’re excited to share our success with everyone in this city.”