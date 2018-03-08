Scottish international investment goes under the microscope

Experts gather at The Scotsman conference to talk investment opportunities at home and away in an uncertain world.

With Brexit looming and Trump’s America looking more unpredictable than ever, 2018’s investment landscape is uncertain. And if there’s one thing the markets don’t like, it’s uncertainty.

This is a fantastic opportunity to hear from a range of experts and benefit from their analysis of the opportunities presented by far east markets. Scott Reid

Knowing how and where to invest when there are so many moving parts is extremely difficult. That’s why The Scotsman has brought together a panel of leading experts to talk at a special conference to be held in Edinburgh later this month.

“The investment climate in 2018 is a complex one, with unpredictable Brexit headwinds and constant uncertainty in the United States under President Trump,” said Scott Reid, Scotsman deputy business editor.

Markets 2018: Home or Overseas – Where to from here? will set out to answer the questions that are currently on every investor’s lips.

Reid said: “What does the geopolitical landscape mean for investors? How will Brexit impact on investments close to home – and should we be listening to global experts who tell us they see more upside in emerging markets, Europe and the far east than the US?

“Should we be looking to the far east to find safer havens for our money, with investments in Asia out-performing the west dramatically? The rapidly-expanding middle-class in India and south-east Asia is helping countries generate big gains for investors, and this looks set to continue.”

Among the speakers will be Casper Rock, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital. Casper, who has 30 years of experience in the investment sector, will offer his personal insight while giving an overview of today’s global market.

Andrew Graham, head of Asia for Martin Currie since 2010, will talk to delegates about investment opportunities in the far east.

Turning to Brexit, Margaret Lawson, UK investment director at SVM Assets Management Limited, will draw on her three decades of experience in financial services to speak about the short- and long-term prospects for the UK.

Rounding off the event, Russ Mould, Investment Direct at AJ Bell and former editor of Shares magazine, will talk metrics. In a session called Bouncing along or bubbling dangerously? Ten metrics to master markets, Russ will give delegates all the skills and tools they need to measure success.

All speakers will also take part in a question and answer session and there will be opportunities for networking.

The conference, to be held on March 20 at the Hilton Grosvenor Edinburgh, is part of The Scotsman’s commitment to Scottish business.

Click here to book at place on the event, which will run from 8.30am to 11am and will be chaired by David Lee from The Scotsman Conferences.