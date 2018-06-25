Programme seeks roles for young jobseekers

A programme tackling youth unemployment in Scotland is searching for new companies to take part in the scheme.

The Hand Picked 100 initiative boosts career opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds by placing them in three-month-long jobs where they can learn new skills.

The programme is run by glazing company CR Smith with financial support from the Scottish Government and the backing of local schools and employment agencies.

CR Smith boss Gerard Eadie is leading the call for more companies to join the programme.

He said: “Our aim is to find jobs for 100 young people and we are calling on employers in businesses of all sizes to join the campaign and become a life-changer.

“I am asking 100 employers to give one young person a 90 day paid job so that they learn the expectations of the workplace and take that experience onto their next job interview.

“That is how businesses can invest in everyone’s future.”