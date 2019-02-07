Network chairman role for entrepreneur

A serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and recruitment industry veteran has taken up the chairman seat at a support network for Scottish entrepreneurs as it looks to broaden its horizons.

Paul Atkinson has joined WeDO Scotland, which was set up in 2008 and calls itself “the country’s most exclusive peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, leadership and knowledge exchange organisation for entrepreneurs and business leaders”.

Atkinson is one of the founding partners at venture capital firm Par Equity as well as chairman of Taranata Group, which incorporates Head Resourcing, Head Medical, and Change Recruitment Group.

WeDO founder Belinda Roberts said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Paul on board as chairman. His proven track record in entrepreneurship is outstanding and he was the very worthy winner of our inaugural Inspiring Leader Award in 2017. Leading our executive teams, Paul will play an integral role in our growth plans for 2019 and beyond as we expand our networks and partnerships throughout the UK and globally.”

Atkinson stated: “It’s great to be offered the opportunity to work with Belinda and the WeDO team having followed the business for many years. I am delighted to support the development and growth of one of Scotland’s most important and influential entrepreneurial networks.“

The entrepreneur was also recently appointed a visiting professor of the Business School at Edinburgh Napier University.