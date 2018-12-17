Keepmoat elects first female regional MD

Partnership home builder Keepmoat Homes has appointed its first female regional managing director to lead its Scottish arm.

Keepmoat has promoted Beth McNeil to the role of regional managing director for its Scottish operations, a move the firm hopes will inspire more women to consider a career in construction.

McNeil, who joined Keepmoat in 2015, has served as operations director at the company since May.

The home builder’s Scottish division now has eight sites in development, with Sighthill in Glasgow, the biggest regeneration scheme of its kind outside of London, due to commence in the summer.

James Thomson, chief executive officer of Keepmoat Homes, said: “Beth’s promotion to regional managing director is a testament to the crucial role she has played in supporting the growth of our Scottish division.

“It also demonstrates clearly the important role women play in the construction sector and I hope it inspires future generations to consider this industry for their careers.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Beth as she takes on this new role, in order to deliver the much needed new homes Scotland needs.”

McNeil added: “Having seen the Keepmoat Homes division in Scotland build in strength and depth since it was established in 2015, I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead the business, working with our fantastic team, partners and customers as we enter the next phase of our growth plan and continue to increase regional output.”