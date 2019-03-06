Jenners famous toy shop has closed for good

Have your say

The popular toy department at Jenners in Edinburgh has now closed permanently.

Customers who visited the Hamleys branch in the basement of the Princes Street store were greeted with a closure sign which said: “The basement is now closed.”

READ MORE: Leith Walk slasher is nephew of jilted acid attacker

The steps to the famous basement toy shop were roped off. It is understood there are no plans to reopen the store.

Customers have also been informed that the childrenswear department has moved temporarily to the first floor.

Jenners has apologised “for any inconvenience”.

READ MORE: Police called to RBS building in Gogarburn following report of ‘suspicious package’

The most recent Hamleys outlet opened in the famous capital department store less than two years ago.

The reopening was something of a u-turn for the toy brand after a similar concession in Jenners was closed in 2009 after less than 18 months.

This latest venture has lasted only slightly longer.

The toy shop had been in the basement under other management in the interim.

Jenners was founded in 1838 by draper Charles Jenner and was bought by troubled House of Fraser in 2005.

The original buildings were destroyed by fire in 1892 and the following year Scottish architect William Hamilton Beattie was appointed to design the present store.

Known as the “Harrods of the North”, Jenners has held a Royal Warrant since 1911 and was visited by The Queen on its 150th anniversary in 1988.

Hamleys has been approached for comment.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital