Glasgow duo target FTSE firms with new venture

A recruitment consultancy targeting Scotland’s professional services market has unveiled ambitious plans to serve FTSE 100 clients alongside smaller firms as it celebrated its official launch today.

Iconic Resourcing, founded by a duo of recruitment professionals with a combined 30 years of experience, has opened the doors to its Glasgow office.

The venture intends to provide permanent and contract resourcing services to large and small businesses alike, including listed companies.

Lauren Jow, formerly of Hudson, and Hannah Green, formerly of Search Consultancy, will focus initially on the HR and accountancy and finance sectors before expanding their offering as the business grows.

Green said: “We feel the time is right to launch Iconic Resourcing. The opportunity to build a brand from grassroots and be recognised as the recruitment partner of choice in the markets we serve has significant appeal.”

Jow added: “We’re excited to present the market with an alternative solution and are confident this will be welcomed by the professional services community.”