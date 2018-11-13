‘Faces of vibrant economy’ singled out by Grant Thornton

Eight business leaders from Scotland have made it onto Grant Thornton’s latest “Faces of a Vibrant Economy” study.

Published today, the listing features: Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society; Steve Dunlop, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise; Simon Erlanger, managing director of Isle of Harris Distilleries; Kate Lee and Qian Fox, investment managers at Baillie Gifford; Deborah O’Neil, chief executive at Novabiotics; Chris Thewlis, the founder of GTS Group; and Alan Thornburrow, director, Business in the Community Scotland.

Now in its third year, the campaign – created by accountant and financial advisor Grant Thornton – identifies 100 “progressive” UK leaders from across business, culture and civic society who each demonstrate excellence in key areas, including growth, innovation and purpose.

Andrew Howie, Grant Thornton’s managing partner in Scotland, said: “Our latest Faces of a Vibrant Economy each have an amazing story to tell about how their vision and innovative approach drove growth and success for them. Scotland’s business community already has a lot to be proud of, but if we want to continue moving forward, greater collaboration will be the key element in building a more sustainable, vibrant Scotland.”

Thewlis said: “Grant Thornton’s vibrant economy initiative is a fantastic and refreshing project. I am extremely honoured to have been nominated and chosen to be a face for 2018 and I will be making every effort to champion the cause.”